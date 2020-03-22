MGM Resorts Blog | March 22, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Las Vegas
Choosing which restaurants to visit while you’re on vacation can be difficult, especially if you’re traveling with your family. Dining in a destination like Las Vegas can further complicate things with a seemingly endless amount of options.
However, MGM Resorts has narrowed things down for you with a list of recommendations.
Pizza lovers will not be disappointed while vacationing in Vegas. Pieology at MGM Grand specializes in build-your-own style food from pizzas to salads and Nutella-based deserts. Meanwhile, Slice of Vegas at the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay provides an array of gluten-free and vegan options to cater to all dietary needs.
You can’t go wrong with classic American-style food while in Las Vegas. According to MGM Resorts, Tom’s Urban at New York-New York has something for everyone, from the signature Slopper to Asian Crispy Duck Wings.
Citizens Kitchen & Bar at Mandalay Bay can be accessed for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with classic favorites like omelets, grilled cheese and steaks.
No Las Vegas trip is complete without a trip to a good old-fashioned burger joint. Burger Bar at Mandalay Bay uses the finest varieties of beef, buffalo, turkey, vegetarian and vegan products with a huge array of gourmet toppings and fluffy buns.
For a quicker meal, the ever-reliable Johnny Rockets at Excalibur Hotel provides burgers, fries, shakes and sodas with speedy service so that you and your family can get back to enjoying your vacation.
