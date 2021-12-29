ESTA Visa USA Blog | December 28, 2021 9:17 AM ET
Best Places To Visit in the US in 2022
This article is written by Juan Castellar. He was born in Barcelona, Spain, has a university degree in Translation and Interpreting (University of Vigo) and works as a content writer, copywriter and translator, specializing in general copywriting and travel-related content.
The world is very big, and we can see just a very little part of it during our whole life. Lots of people love to visit different places in the world. Every part of the world has something to entertain you. This is why many people travel to different countries to have some glimpses of the beauties of different places. The USA is one such country which can offer you several mind-blowing scenes to refresh it. Here are some of the best places to visit in the USA in the year 2022.
Yosemite
If you are a fan of landscapes, then Yosemite is the ultimate destination for you. This large area of scenic beauty is known for the towering waterfalls, age-old trees, daunting cliff faces along with the mesmerizing beauty of the unique formation of rocks due to weathering. Though this park has a very large area covered with natural beauties, tourist activities have been restricted by the authorities to a small area only to protect the natural treasure of the area. Lots of foreign tourists come to this place every year to visit. The US government has adopted the system of ESTA for NZ citizens so that they don’t have to wait for a visa for a long time.
Grand Canyon
This is the largest trench on land in the world. This canyon has been made by the Colorado River, and the Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the USA. It is almost 277 miles long, and lots of people come to this place for rafting. Not only this, the Grand Canyon is almost 18 miles long, and it has a depth of almost one mile. Other than that, the Arizona Park here is also a place to entertain travel lovers. There are paths named Bright Angel and North Kaibab trail where you can enjoy the most beautiful scenes.
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most visited places in the USA. Here you can enjoy the beauty of dramatic peaks as well as pristine lakes. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, then this is going to be your haven. The hot spring is among the main attractions of this place whereas the multi-colored pools that swirl around them can snatch your sight at one moment. The natural beauty of this place is untouched and thus you will get no sign of human spillage on the rawness of nature.
This park area is filled with mountains, geysers, hot springs, waterfalls and many other things which are enough to attract tourists. Almost 4 million visitors come to this park every year. Though there are dangers of poachers, the guards of this place are always aware to keep the permanent residents of this park – the wild animals, deer, buffalos, elk, etc. – safe. You will also be able to find different kinds of beautiful birds here too.
