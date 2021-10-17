Chile Blog | October 16, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Blend Work and Travel During a Trip to Chile
The pandemic has had numerous negative impacts on the world and how we live our lives, but some of these can also be positive. More people than ever before are working remotely, causing more people to travel for longer periods without having to take a day off work. With workations on the rise, we’re here to highlight Chile as an awesome destination for workations.
Chile as a country is a vast place, full of diverse climates and geography. Home to glaciers and the driest desert in the world, there’s something to be explored for any type of traveler.
Santiago, the country’s capital, is home to seven million residents and offers a great home base for any remote-working vacation. With endless things to discover around each corner, the home of 35 percent of the country’s residents can make for a fun city destination.
Viña del Mar is located just over an hour’s drive away from the city and is a popular beach destination. Sunbathe, dip your feet in the ocean or even learn to surf after work! Casablanca Valley, also located just outside of Santiago, is a great wine and wellness region. Enjoy a day trip to the spa or a vineyard in this picturesque region.
Another popular tourist destination in Chile is the northern port city of Iquique, which offers great surfing beaches, a historic neighborhood and plenty of recreational and tourist attractions to explore.
In southern Chile, workation explorers can discover the lakes and volcanoes. From Puerto Montt, travelers can find Lake Llanquihue, which offers great lakeside towns with connectivity so you can plug in during your work hours and then spend the rest of your days wandering the lakefront, kayaking, hiking the region’s volcanoes, soaking in hot springs and honing your Spanish-speaking skills with the locals. From the southern region of Chile, travelers can also explore protected forests with some of the oldest trees in the world and Patagonia.
Wherever you choose to workation in Chile, you'll find incredible cultures, awesome nature and a great experience.
For more information about working and traveling in Chile, please click here.
More Chile, Chile
More by Chile Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS