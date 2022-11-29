American Queen Voyages Blog | November 29, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Book Early and Save With American Queen
Don't worry if Black Friday and Cyber Monday blew by. There is still time to book early and save with American Queen Voyages.
For those who are looking to explore North America, travelers can enjoy up to 20 percent Early Booking Savings on select 2023 voyages with American Queen Voyages.
Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this deal is good through the holidays. The cruise line is offering guests the chance at these savings all the way through January 1, 2023.
Contact your travel advisor and use booking code EBS to save today.
Guests will enjoy all that American Queen has to offer with complimentary hotel stays before or after the voyage, ground transfers between the hotel and vessel, unlimited guided sightseeing tours, open bars, unlimited Wi-Fi, use of bicycles and hiking sticks.
Guests can also take advantage of optional premium excursions and will enjoy the intimate ships designed for comfort, adventure and camaraderie.
