American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | August 03, 2020 1:00 PM ET
Book Now and Save With American Queen Steamboat Company
On American Queen Steamboat Company cruises, a collection of modern, elegant paddlewheelers introduce guests to the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers in America’s heartland and the Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest. Here is a glimpse of what guests will experience:
Lower Mississippi River Cruises
—Journey through the American South.
—Itineraries include the historic cities of New Orleans and Memphis.
Upper Mississippi River Cruises
—Explore the world of Mark Twain on the legendary Mississippi River.
—Features an opportunity to stand at the Headwaters of the Mississippi.
Ohio and Tennessee River Cruises
—Experience early American history and picturesque river towns.
—These feature some of our most popular Queen’s Collection cruises.
Columbia and Snake River Cruises
—Follow in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark through the pristine beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
—Indulge in intriguing history of the unique American region.
The 2021 voyages on our authentic paddlewheelers include a pre-cruise hotel night; all meals; select wine and beer with dinner; shore excursions in each port of call; and more. Guests also enjoy daily enrichment programs and nightly world-class entertainment.
No matter which voyage travelers choose, each of our four beautiful paddlewheelers brings her own character to the journey. These include the American Queen, American Duchess, American Countess and American Empress.
In addition, travelers can save up to $1,400 per stateroom on these iconic itineraries with Offer Code 2021 EBD1. Contact a travel advisor or click here for the full terms and conditions.
