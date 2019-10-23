Be Live Hotels | October 23, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Book Your Winter Getaway to Puerto Plata
As the weather begins to get chillier by the day in several areas of the U.S., people start thinking about jet setting to a warm, tropical location.
There’s no need to wait until the ground is covered in snow to book a vacation. Travelers should book their winter getaways now, so they have something to look forward to.
Part of the Be Live Hotels group, Be Live Collection Marien Hotel is an all-inclusive resort located in Puerto Plata, in the northern part of the Dominican Republic. This island getaway has everything needed for couples and families to enjoy quality time spent together.
There is a variety of rooms to stay in, from Standard Ocean View to Better Together Family Suite Ocean View, and the resort has both a spa and a casino on the property. Guests will not go hungry or thirsty, as they have access to several restaurants and bars.
Throughout the day, visitors can explore the beach, lounge by the pool or try an activity such as sailing, aerobics or snorkeling. Children ages four to seven have access to the Miniclub, and children ages eight to 12 can spend time in the Kids club. Here they can play games and meet other children within their age range.
If guests are feeling adventurous, they can even choose to take an excursion one day and discover everything the island of the Dominican Republic has to offer. It’s the perfect way to break up the long, cold winter back home.
Visit the Be Live Collection Marien website to learn more.
