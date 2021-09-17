ALG Vacations Blog | September 16, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Bring the Sunshine to Your Home Office
The most popular destinations in the world feature stunning plant life, so to prepare for the long winter ahead planning dream vacations, spruce up your home office with a tropical plant that adds life and vibrancy to your workspace while also providing some much needed fresh air.
Some plants can also be considered lucky when you keep them in your home, and if this past year and a half has taught us anything, it’s that we could all use some good fortune.
The money tree plant is a stunner, featuring a braided trunk and collections of pretty pointed leaves. This plant needs very little care, with sunshine and little water. And what better plant to keep in your office than a plant thought to enhance personal fortune?
Another perfect home office plant is the Chinese money plant. While it carries a similar name to the money tree, they are very different plants. Featuring a small trunk and the roundest leaves you’ve ever seen, the Chinese money plant is originally from China, but can now be found all across Norway, as it is a beloved houseplant there. These plants can proliferate quickly and often, making them great for gifting to friends and coworkers.
The dracaena plant, a spiky-leafed short tree, is an air-purifying superpower. Gone are the stale smells, the paint residue and formaldehyde that can bounce around in any home. Just make sure to give it bright, indirect sunlight and mist the leaves often to help it thrive. It is toxic to cats and dogs, so it’s best to place it out of reach of the family pets.
Lucky bamboo plants can be found in grocery stores and garden shops across the country, but the ones you’ll find here aren’t actually bamboos at all, but a variety of dracaena from Africa. Closely related to succulents, a lucky bamboo plant needs very little watering and some filtered sunlight to thrive, making it a great plant for new plant parents or for people with darker offices.
Bring a piece of tropical paradise into your office with the brightly colored flamingo flower. This tall plant features long-lasting, waxy red blooms that help reduce the amount of ammonia, formaldehyde, toluene and xylene in your home. They prefer medium to bright indirect sunlight, so make sure to place it where it’ll catch the light from a nearby window.
Another easy succulent to grow is an aloe plant. This plant can help with paper cuts, bug bites and sunburns, but it also helps purify the air of household toxins like benzene, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. This plant needs watering only once a month and can grow just fine without too much sunlight.
If you’re dreaming of a tropical jungle during your Zoom meeting, purchase a rubber plant. It’s an easy maintenance plant that features large, rubbery leaves. Just give it water every other week and it’ll produce a ton of oxygen in return, cleaning your airspace from mold spores and bacteria.
Lastly, if you consider yourself a brown thumb, try a snake plant. These pointy-shaped plants are incredibly hardy and actually enjoy being ignored, requiring a watering every three to four weeks. It also provides fresh air, taking toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and xylene from the air while giving back oxygen in return.
