Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | April 08, 2021 11:08 AM ET
Bucket List Experiences Across the Globe
Traveling is all about soaking in those authentic experiences and seeing the world from a different perspective. Some of the coolest travel experiences are ones that may not immediately come to mind but offer travelers a window into a different world.
For instance, a visit to Cappadocia, Turkey can take travelers on a hot air balloon ride above the stunning “fairy chimneys,” which offers spectacular views of the surrounding areas and geological formations. Guests on the Atlas Ocean Voyages' “MAX SHORE: 24-Night Magical Cappadocia” itinerary can experience this wonderful activity for themselves.
Travel further south, like as far south as possible, and guests aboard the “12-Night Antarctic Solar Eclipse” expedition will get to experience an event that occurs only once in 400 years: a reverse solar eclipse. Travelers will hunker down amidst icebergs and glaciers to watch the moon obscure the sun in Antarctica.
The Amalfi Coast in Italy is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The cliff sides, colorful houses, lemon groves and the Mediterranean Sea make it a stunning destination. Drive along the winding Amalfi Coast on Atlas’ “7-Night Iconic Greece and Italy” tour.
Lastly, experience the true beauty of the Amazon Rainforest by boating along the Amazon River with the “10-Night Exploring Exotic Caribbean and Amazon” expedition. Encounter local people, the incredible wildlife and the world’s largest forest.
Visit the Atlas Ocean Voyages blog to learn more.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS