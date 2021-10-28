ALG Vacations Blog | October 26, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Can’t Go to Europe? Try Curaçao
While Europe is out of the question for many this year, the desire to travel there is still strong. One warm-weather alternative with plenty of European charm? Curaçao!
This arid, sunny island offers a Dutch-Caribbean appeal that draws travelers in to experience a different side of the Caribbean, one inspired by the Netherlands. Combined with the traditional European Baroque and Dutch Colonial architectural styles are lovely Caribbean hues, including yellows, pinks and blues.
Its capital of Willemstad is a great place to see this historic architecture first-hand, with many buildings dating back from the 1600s and 1700s. The city itself is only one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Caribbean because of its architecture and unique culture.
While Dutch is spoken across the island, as well as Papiamentu, a Spanish creole language with influences from both Dutch and Portuguese, English is also spoken by many of the island’s inhabitants, so while you can immerse yourself in a few new languages, you can also rest easy knowing you can communicate when it’s necessary.
Lastly, Curaçao offers its residents and travelers a truly delicious foodie haven. Tracing its roots back to The Netherlands, the island offers plenty of unique dishes derived from the traditional European staples.
One such dish is Keshi Yena, which was developed by enslaved people who were given the hard outer rinds of cheeses such as Edam and Gouda to eat. They began soaking the hard rinds, then filled them with chicken and veggies before steaming them. Keshi Yena is a common dish throughout the island, and it’s definitely worth a try.
If your palate tends to lean more towards sweeter foods, try the Oliebollen, a predecessor to the modern doughnut. These deep-fried sweet dumplings are dusted with powdered sugar and offer a great snack to supplement all the other delicious meals you’ll be eating on the island. They’re especially popular in bakeries during the holidays and around New Year’s.
To learn more about Curaçao, please click here.
Comments
