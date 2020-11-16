Last updated: 02:14 PM ET, Mon November 16 2020

Blogs Home | Click&Boat Blog

Click&Boat | November 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Catamaran Sailing in the British Virgin Islands

Click&Boat
PHOTO: Chartering a boat with friends. (photo via Click&Boat)

For a unique getaway this winter, travelers might consider embarking on a British Virgin Islands catamaran charter.

This set of Caribbean islands is a haven for all types of tourists, whether they are looking for endless adventures or a place for relaxation.

You May Also Like

Click&Boat Discover the Dreamy Islands of The Bahamas With a Yacht... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Click&Boat Your One-Stop-Shop for a Boat Rental in Miami Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Necker Island – BVI Travelers Will Need Four COVID Tests to Visit British... Destination & Tourism

Sharon Flax Brutus BVI Tourism Veteran Tackling New Hospitality Role People

Dock at Necker Island, BVI. More Caribbean Islands Reopen to Visitors Destination & Tourism

The impressive white sand beaches draw in sun lovers, and the clear water provides an ideal atmosphere for snorkeling. Under the water’s surface, curious explorers will find stunning coral reefs to snorkel along. Notable beaches include White Bay, Savannah Bay and Cow Wreck Beach.

In addition to sun and sand, the British Virgin Islands have luxury bars and restaurants to check out in between spending time on the water.

With so many places to see, there’s no better way to explore these majestic islands than by sailing on a catamaran charter. This option allows travelers to experience multiple islands with ease.

Depending on experience, visitors can charter a catamaran with or without a crew. Some rental options even include snorkeling and diving equipment, jet-skis and wakeboards. Prices for renting a catamaran in the British Virgin Islands range, but there is something available to fit every kind of budget.

Whether it’s a group of friends taking a winter getaway together or a family looking to reconnect in a Caribbean paradise, a catamaran charter in the British Virgin Islands is a unique vacation that will provide travelers with memories to last a lifetime.

To learn more or to browse charter boat options, visit the Click&Boat website.

More British Virgin Islands

More by Click&Boat

Click&Boat

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS