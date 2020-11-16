Click&Boat | November 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Catamaran Sailing in the British Virgin Islands
For a unique getaway this winter, travelers might consider embarking on a British Virgin Islands catamaran charter.
This set of Caribbean islands is a haven for all types of tourists, whether they are looking for endless adventures or a place for relaxation.
The impressive white sand beaches draw in sun lovers, and the clear water provides an ideal atmosphere for snorkeling. Under the water’s surface, curious explorers will find stunning coral reefs to snorkel along. Notable beaches include White Bay, Savannah Bay and Cow Wreck Beach.
In addition to sun and sand, the British Virgin Islands have luxury bars and restaurants to check out in between spending time on the water.
With so many places to see, there’s no better way to explore these majestic islands than by sailing on a catamaran charter. This option allows travelers to experience multiple islands with ease.
Depending on experience, visitors can charter a catamaran with or without a crew. Some rental options even include snorkeling and diving equipment, jet-skis and wakeboards. Prices for renting a catamaran in the British Virgin Islands range, but there is something available to fit every kind of budget.
Whether it’s a group of friends taking a winter getaway together or a family looking to reconnect in a Caribbean paradise, a catamaran charter in the British Virgin Islands is a unique vacation that will provide travelers with memories to last a lifetime.
