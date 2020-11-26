Heather Dudick | November 26, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Catching Trains and Chasing Lights on the Alaska Railroad
Travelers who might be looking for a vacation that favors wide open spaces can look to the Alaska Railroad for transport to Alaska’s untouched and picturesque backcountry. During the winter months, the iconic Aurora Winter Train makes a weekly journey from Anchorage to Fairbanks, a prime destination for clear skies and aurora chasing.
Onboard, passengers can relax in a warm railcar while watching remote winter scenes meander into view as the train travels north. A particular highlight is the chance to see North America’s tallest peak, Denali. Be sure to have a camera in hand as the train crosses Hurricane Gulch, the tallest bridge on the Railroad at over 200 feet above Hurricane Creek.
The Aurora Winter Train offers Adventure Class seating with options for onboard dining, sipping local brews or soft drinks and grab-and-go meals from the Wilderness Café. The train’s large picture windows show off Alaska’s winter scenery, and the journey passes with ease and excitement as spotting wildlife like moose, caribou, eagles and more is always a possibility.
To make the most out of a winter experience, consider one of the Alaska Railroad’s multi-day packages. The Arctic Circle Adventure package will be an optimal choice to see even more of Alaska’s backcountry. Leaving Fairbanks, take a guided driving journey on the Dalton Highway that parallels the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and crosses the longest river in Alaska, the Yukon River. The ride enters the Brooks Mountain Range upon final arrival at Coldfoot Camp, famously near the awe-inspiring Gates of the Arctic National Park and Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Here, stay two nights to experience chasing the green and purple-hued northern lights - Coldfoot Camp location is known for phenomenal views. Options for sled dog rides and snowshoeing are available here as well. The stay at Coldfoot Camp allows visitors to truly see remote parts of the state that even many Alaskans have yet to visit.
Adventures like these and others are easily booked through the Alaska Railroad and make for an unforgettable trip. Whether a trip to Alaska may be soon or sometime in the future, the Alaska Railroad will make the journey just as special as the destination.
The Alaska Railroad has taken extra steps to ensure passenger safety this winter season. Find more information and resources and learn even more about the routes and adding on more excursions to a trip at www.alaskarailroad.com.
