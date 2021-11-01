Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 31, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Celebrate Christmas in the Caribbean This Year
It’s not too late to plan for a Christmas in the Caribbean. After a stressful year and a half, spending the holiday on a beach under the shade of the tropical palm trees might be just what your family needs. Many people are leaning towards gifting experiences this year rather than toys and other tangible items, so it’s the perfect time to plan a vacation.
Princess Hotels & Resorts welcomes guests to its all-inclusive properties with several traditions that will make visitors feel right at home.
All of Princess’ hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic receive a yearly visit from Santa Claus which is sure to make the kids jump for joy. Other traditions include Christmas tree lightings, Christmas shows and special Christmas gala dinners.
Those family members who are usually in charge of all the cleaning, planning and cooking catch a break when taking the celebration to the Caribbean. While guests kick back and relax, Princess takes care of all the organizing – which is the welcome change we all need this holiday season.
The children in the group can swap building igloos and snowmen for creating sandcastles and sculptures. There are also plenty of other Christmassy activities for them to participate in.
Although a trip to the Caribbean for Christmas is surely enough, families can top it off with extras such as a zip lining excursion or a Monkey Sanctuary tour to make the trip even more special.
Princess Hotels & Resorts also remembers to give back during the holiday season. The resort company has its Tree of Dreams campaign which allows guests and staff at the resorts to donate toys. The items are collected in a box under the Christmas trees and are donated to children in vulnerable communities or in at-risk situations.
To start planning your Christmas vacation in the Caribbean, contact a travel advisor today.
