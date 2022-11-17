Jannelly Díaz | November 17, 2022 7:00 PM ET
Celebrate Cyber Month With Majestic Resorts
Get ready to relax, Majestic Resorts-style.
Travelers can take advantage of Beachin' Black Friday savings all month long and travel now, or a year from now.
Majestic Resorts is offering up to 45 percent savings on stays at its properties through November 30, 2022, and guests can make reservations now through December 23, 2022. A minimum three-night stay is required for bookings and there is a five-night minimum for stays during Christmas, New Year's, and Easter week.
The offer is good at the beautiful Majestic Mirage Punta Cana with its modern, Caribbean atmosphere, butler service, unlimited greens fees and more included.
The new Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres is also included in the cyber month savings. Guests can enjoy a stunning view, outstanding service and even a plunge pool room with complimentary sparkling wine.
Guests can also book and save at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana. The adults-only resort is ideal for couples and friends looking to get away from it all. Relax in endless winding pools, Bali Beds by the ocean and warm Jacuzzis.
For families, book and save at the Majestic Colonial in Punta Cana. The classic Caribbean resort provides a fun-filled vacation for all ages with a laidback atmosphere and a seaside locale.
To take advantage of these great savings, book here now.
