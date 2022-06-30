American Queen Voyages Blog | June 30, 2022 9:07 AM ET
Celebrate Independence Day With American Queen Voyages
While on an American Queen Voyages cruise, guests won’t miss what they love about celebrating Independence Day; each ship celebrates the best of the holiday with entertainment, free cocktails and stops at cities where the fireworks offer glorious spectacles.
So where and how will the American Queen Voyages ships celebrate Independence Day?
The American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built, will dock in Memphis, Tennessee, where guests can enjoy a beautiful fireworks performance as well as a special performance by the Steamboat Syncopators on the boat’s front porch.
Just outside of Nashville, Tennessee is the historic city of Clarksville, where the American Countess will dock to celebrate the holiday with fireworks and a performance by country singer Lee Greenwood.
The American Empress will celebrate the 4th of July with a new embarkation from Portland, Oregon. Guests can sip, sail and savor the views of the Pacific coastline as the sun sets, and perhaps even glimpse some fireworks from on land.
The Mississippi is one of the most important rivers in American history, and travelers aboard the American Duchess can celebrate Independence Day with a day of cruising towards Columbus, Kentucky. At night, guests can enjoy scenes of local fireworks shows bursting overhead in celebration.
The cruise line’s ocean vessel, the Ocean Victory, is spending its Independence Day in Alaska. Guests aboard the ship during the 4th of July can enjoy stopping at Wrangell, Alaska and exploring the town that was once governed by four different countries.
The Ocean Navigator is sailing along the Great Lakes for the 4th of July. It’ll be heading from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island, a scenic island offering gorgeous sunsets and plenty of small-town historic American charm to celebrate.
There are so many incredible places in the United States to celebrate our country’s freedom and opportunity; onboard a cruise with an American-owned cruise line is a great choice.
