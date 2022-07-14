Trump International Beach Resort Blog | July 13, 2022 9:00 AM ET
Celebrate Miami Spa Month at Trump International
It's time to stop in at the Aquanox Spa for refreshing and revitalizing treatments at the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami.
The resort is celebrating Miami Spa Month for those looking for a sweet summer vacation--or staycation.
Guests can book a couples massage for 45 minutes for $199, or enjoy 90-minute aromatherapy, deep tissue and Swedish massage for $199.
Expecting mamas can take advantage of 60-minute prenatal massages for $139. Sports enthusiasts can relieve stressed-out muscles with deep tissue massages, 60 minutes for $139.
Renew that summer glow with 50-minute facials for $109 or indulge in aromatherapy sessions for the perfect summer spa day. Relax in the sauna and steam room, enjoy the lounge area and enjoy a Swedish massage for 60 minutes for $109.
Aquanox Spa visitors can also take advantage of mini facials and quick-fix massages which are $139 together during Miami Spa Month.
Longer, 90-minute treatments include the Mermaid for a Day detox wrap, mini facial, hair and scalp treatment and the Deep Trance aromatherapy, deep tissue and hot stones. Both are $199.
Guests can also book an Island Escape body scrub and Swedish massage as well as a Summer Rescue Wrap.
More Trump International Beach Resort, Miami, Florida, United States
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS