Be Live Hotels | December 27, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Celebrate New Year’s in an Adults-Only Paradise
Still looking for a place to celebrate New Year’s Eve?
There’s nothing better than the excitement of a last-minute trip–consider taking the quick flight to the Dominican Republic to ring in the new year at Be Live Collection Punta Cana Adults-Only.
This modern resort is part of the Be Live Hotels collection and provides an atmosphere specifically designed for adults in a laidback, tropical location.
From spacious rooms and winding pools to multiple restaurant options, visitors to this property have access to everything needed for a vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration.
After a day spent enjoying the pools and beach area, and all the activities available throughout the day, guests can fuel up at one of the many restaurants and enjoy evening entertainment, including a stop at Discoteca Kviar Show Disco & Casino for a night of music, drinks and dancing.
Ringing in the New Year together with loved ones is ideal and choosing to take the festivities to the Caribbean will make for an unforgettable celebration. Start your year off in paradise and set the tone for a great year ahead.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more.
