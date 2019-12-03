Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | December 03, 2019 10:56 AM ET
Celebrate Posadas With Hotel Xcaret Mexico
More and more people are opting to spend the holidays, or at least time around the holidays, traveling with family—and many people choose to stay at an all-inclusive resort.
Without the stress of cooking and cleaning, families can fully relax and take in the time spent together.
Guests staying at Hotel Xcaret Mexico in December can still get their holiday fix with the resort’s Las Posadas celebration, or a cultural offering that pays tribute to Mary and Joseph’s journey. This will take place on December 14, and it will be the second year this resort with host the event.
These traditions involve participants recreating Mary and Joseph’s journey of searching for shelter, and guests of the resort play the part of the pilgrims while hosts take on the part of the innkeepers.
During the celebration, guests get to enjoy live music, traditional Mexican cuisine, a Mexican market, a Christmas concert and the lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in the Mexican Caribbean.
In addition to this celebration, guests of Hotel Xcaret Mexico also have access to the Grupo Xcaret parks and tours in the area. From zip lining and white water rafting to exploring cenotes and snorkeling, these parks offer exciting activities for all ages.
