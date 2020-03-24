Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | March 24, 2020 4:55 PM ET
Celebrate Saint Lucia’s Independence
While visiting Saint Lucia, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina encourages guests to immerse themselves into the country’s 40th Independence with a sculpture monument in the heart of Castries.
Saint Lucian sculptor Jallim Eudovic was the creator of the work called “All In,” which depicts four men strenuously rowing an invisible boat against an unseen ocean. The monument was unveiled last year with a large ceremony.
“This is your sculpture, Saint Lucia...symbolic of how far we’ve come and where we want to go to,” said Eudovic.
Eudovic was named "The Caribbean’s Leading Contemporary Sculptor" in the St. Lucia Star Newspaper in 2017. His wood, bronze and marble sculptures have made their way around the world, including in Martinique, Europe, USA, United Kingdom, Canada and Africa.
At the unveiling of his Saint Lucia Independence 40 monument, Jallim Eudovic said: "I stand before you...humbled to be given the opportunity to channel the ethos of our collective histories, our ancestry, who we’ve become and what we aspire to be.
"I have a deep and profound love for my people that grows stronger whenever I travel, as it becomes very clear...that we Saint Lucians are unique among all humanity. Our wit, culture, language, way of life, attitude, are like no other. The Saint Lucian person is a noble person.”
