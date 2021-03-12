CIE Tours Blog | March 12, 2021 2:34 PM ET
Celebrate St Patrick’s Day Online This Year
It’s unfortunate that the St Patrick’s Day celebrations won't be the same as in past years – meeting up with friends at pubs and enjoying energetic parades – but that doesn’t mean you can’t still don your green and celebrate Ireland on the day the world is Irish.
With CIE Tours International, people can enjoy lively concerts, virtual parades, literary readings and much more, and this is true no matter what part of the world you live in.
CIE Tours is dedicated to introducing real-world and armchair travelers to the beauty and magic of the Emerald Isle, and there is fun available for every age and all interests.
To see a full roundup of the company's top picks to make March 17 – and the whole St Patrick’s Season – special, click here.
