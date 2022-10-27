American Queen Voyages Blog | October 27, 2022 7:00 PM ET
Celebrate the Holidays on the River
The holidays are right around the corner and American Queen Voyages is readying for the festivities, and the cruise line is passing on the cheer to travelers who want to celebrate on the rivers with exceptional deals on Mississippi River cruises.
Guest can save on sailings available on the flagship American Queen Lower Mississippi River Holidays throughout late November and December.
There's even more to celebrate onboard this year.
In honor of American Queen Voyages’ 10th Anniversary this holiday season, Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau is joining specialty sailings to host authentic Creole Réveillon Dinners and festive cooking demonstrations.
Guests will also enjoy quaint river towns transformed into winter wonderlands in Lower Mississippi ports, special Christmas performances featuring everyone’s favorite carols in the Engine Room, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited included guided tours, exceptional theaters, intimate lounges, distinguished historical dialogue and more.
If travelers book now through October 31, 2022, they can enjoy up to $2,000 savings on select voyages throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024, including Festive Holidays on the River sailings.
