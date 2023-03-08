Virgin Voyages Blog | March 08, 2023 6:00 PM ET
Celebrate Your Anniversary With Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages is inviting Sailors to embark on an anniversary celebration onboard a Lady Ship.
The cruise line notes that the adults-only ambiance, the intimacy of the spa and the red-hued rooms provide an atmosphere that is "romance personified."
Cruises have everything guests could want for a milestone celebration. With more than 20 places to eat onboard, including some jaw-dropping dinner options for the most over-the-top romantics out there, traditionalists looking to honor the moment with a meal with have no problem making a selection.
Guests can experience Hollywood glamour at the Wake and On the Rocks, the cozy mixology hub, is perfect for a nightcap. The best part, Virgin Voyages are all-inclusive so there's no killing the mood by grabbing the bill.
Staterooms are also romance inspired, no matter what the room category, with rain showers, mood lighting, a stocked minibar and more.
There are a nearly limitless variety of destinations to choose from when deciding where to honor this special moment. This December, Virgin Voyages is debuting new routes Down Under with sailings in Australia and New Zealand.
