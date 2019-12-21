The Excellence Collection | December 21, 2019 12:15 PM ET
Celebrating Romance at Excellence Resorts
When romance is in the air, whether it’s during the planning of a honeymoon or an anniversary, many people look to the Caribbean and Mexico. These romantic destinations feature long beaches, pleasant year-round weather and an overall romantic atmosphere.
Excellence Resorts, part of The Excellence Collection, not only has a handful of romantic properties to choose from, but these resorts offer honeymoon and anniversary packages.
There are two all-inclusive packages for guests to choose from. The first one is complimentary and includes the following:
—Welcome letter.
—Basket of fresh fruits in room upon arrival.
—A bottle of sparkling wine.
—One special romantic dinner.
—Rose petals in the room upon arrival.
—Special turn down service.
—Champagne breakfast in bed (one per stay).
—15 percent discount on your Photo package.
—15 percent discount on all Spa treatments.
The other option, Excellence Honeymoon Package or Excellence Anniversary Package, costs $600 per couple and has a few additional inclusions to make the stay extra special:
—Champagne upon arrival.
—Fruit basket and exotic fresh flowers in room upon arrival.
—Champagne breakfast in bed (one per stay).
—Look Inside Ritual 40 min. A journey into a peaceful dream, starting with a rosemary, eucalyptus and melissa blend of essential oils in a releasing scalp, neck and shoulders massage, followed by a lavender soothing balm to relax in gentle movements your facial muscles.
—Private, beachfront dinner one evening – upon return from dinner you will find a romantic rose petal bath ready for you with essential oils and candles.
—Petit fours each evening at turn down service.
—15 percent discount on your photo package and obtain 5 complimentary digital pictures of your photo package.
Contact a travel agent or visit www.excellenceresorts.com/romance/honeymoon-packages to learn more.
More The Excellence Collection, Caribbean, Mexico
More by The Excellence Collection
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS