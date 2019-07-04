American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | July 04, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Celebrating the Holidays on the River
Whether you hope to start a new family tradition or simply enjoy a carefree, easygoing holiday, a river cruise makes the perfect getaway during the busyness of year’s end. Check out American Queen Steamboat Company's amazing holiday-themed cruises, and embark on a holiday to cherish aboard one of our elegant paddlewheelers, where the festive atmosphere of the season embraces one and all.
Thanksgiving
Traverse the mighty Mississippi, gather with family and friends to feast and take time to appreciate the many things we have to be thankful for. On our riverboats, our staff has formed a family—they live and thrive together—and they welcome each guest on this cruise as their kin. The smell of the harvest waltzes through the air—turkey, dressing, cranberries and more.
Indulge in a feast fit for a queen without the stress of preparation and cleaning. We take care of all the details to ensure a worry-free holiday. Viewings of the parade and football games invite travelers to dwell in the blessings of sweet nostalgia, and masterfully prepared tales of the adventures of Mark Twain transport the audience to a period much closer to the holiday’s origin. Join us in the season of gratitude, and cruise with us this Thanksgiving.
An American Music Holiday (American Duchess)
Memories are made of music. Wend your way through time and space with the songs of the ages as your guide. The spirits of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan live on in the soul-stirring spectacle of our special guest, Memphis legend Joyce Cobb, joined by her band. Almost no genre goes untouched by Cobb, from country, disco and R&B to her beloved jazz.
Continuing indulgence in musical merriment, all are sure to be moved by our gifted house ensemble’s holiday performance. Sounds of the season join modern favorites in a show guaranteed to warm hearts and inspire joy. Along the journey, merry activities enrich each day, from ornament decorating to singalongs of treasured tunes we all know and love. Come aboard this floating celebration of the sounds of the season.
Plantation Holiday Markets (American Queen)
Amid the glittering elegance of an American Queen Steamboat Company holiday cruise is a seasonal spirit larger than life. Experience the best of the South during a magical time of year. Delight in all your favorite holiday treats while becoming acquainted with the classic traditions of the Cajun and Creole cultures.
At the center of each of our thoughtfully designed holiday cruises is an enchanting gala at Nottoway Plantation, complete with live music. Watch each skillfully rehearsed footstep of costumed dancers, indulge in scrumptious hors d’oeuvres or decadent desserts and witness the ceremonial lighting of the bonfires on the levee.
New Year’s
New Year’s Eve is a time for reflection and celebration with family and friends. Join us to honor the year’s end onboard the American Queen or American Duchess for exclusive experiences. All week, the evening entertainment sets the scene for revelry with shows that reveal the gaiety of the season.
On the big day, an onboard gala is planned to provide hours of music and dancing—complete with a champagne toast. Just after midnight, fireworks launch from the levee over Nottoway Plantation. We’d love to embark on the new year’s adventures with you.
Our accommodating, friendly staff lovingly adorns the boats with divine decorations—glittering and magical—while our culinary teams plan special feasts befitting the magnitude of the celebration. Making friends is effortless with the multitude of joyful activities that fill each treasured day.
Immerse yourself in time-honored Southern traditions on an American Queen journey on the Lower Mississippi River, or enjoy the scents and sounds of the season on the American Duchess. You and your loved ones will reminisce about your holiday on the river for years to come.
