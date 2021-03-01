Heather Dudick | March 01, 2021 12:31 PM ET
Chase the Aurora With Some Help From the Alaska Railroad
At the heart of Alaska, in the town of Fairbanks, lies the unique opportunity to chase the northern lights. Due to the city’s position under the Auroral Oval – the region of the most highly concentrated aurora borealis activity in the northern hemisphere – winter visitors have an excellent chance of seeing the light show in the sky.
To get to Fairbanks, and build anticipation on the journey, hop on the Alaska Railroad. The Aurora Winter Train operates on weekends from mid-September to mid-May between Anchorage and Fairbanks. Not only does this route bring passengers right to where they can see the northern lights, but the journey itself is an unforgettable experience.
Aboard the Aurora Winter Train, passengers enjoy sit-down dining and jaw-dropping views of Alaska covered in snow. Adventure Class service offers large-picture windows for spotting Alaska’s wildlife like moose or eagles, both frequent sightings in winter.
Winter travelers eager to explore can take advantage of the Alaska Railroad’s selection of add-on experiences. These adventures can be paired with any winter train trip to create an ideal winter getaway for every type of traveler. In Fairbanks, consider adding an overnight stay at Borealis Basecamp to the trip, where you can watch the northern lights from bed in the comfort and privacy of your own clear-topped geodesic dome.
With the aurora viewing season running until mid-April, there’s time to take advantage of the winter shoulder season to try to catch the lights. The Alaska Railroad has additional excursion options for travel in 2021 that include an Arctic Circle tour, a dogsledding experience or a Fairbanks city tour, among others!
The Alaska Railroad has taken extra steps to ensure passenger safety this winter season. Find more information and resources and learn even more about the routes and adding on more excursions to a trip at www.alaskarailroad.com.
