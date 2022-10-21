Krystal Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 21, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Check In to the New Krystal Altitude Cancun
Savvy travelers can be among the first to experience the newest high-end all-inclusive product in Cancun.
Krystal Hotels & Resorts is introducing its new Krystal Altitude in Cancun. The new brand, which will debut in November, will feature high-end culinary options, elevated concierge services and more to provide travelers the all-inclusive experience that they crave when traveling to Cancun.
Some of the amenities guests can expect when they check in to the new Krystal Altitude Cancun is a welcome drink at receptions from the mixologist, blending natural juices and sparkling wind. Little ones are not forgotten--they receive mini ice popsicles upon arrival.
The resort also features free 24-hour room service and round-the-clock concierge service. Guests staying at the property can enjoy theme nights and live night shows.
In addition, one of the key benefits is that travelers can enhance the all-inclusive experience with discount coupons worth $250 for stays that are longer than three nights. These can be used to enjoy relaxing amenities such as the spa.
The resort features two separate experiences--one for families and one for adults, couples and friends. The property is nestled on a strip of white-sand beach at the end of Punta Cancun. In addition to its many dining and nightlife options on the property, the resort is conveniently located to top nightlife and dining destinations in the resort area as well.
