AMResorts Blog | September 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Check Out Now Emerald Cancun for Your Next Trip
Now that the kids are back in school, families are checking the calendar for the next string of days off to get everyone back together again, and taking a vacation is one of the best ways to reconnect.
If you’re looking for a conveniently located resort that the whole family will love, look no further than Now Emerald Cancun, part of the AMResorts collection.
Located between the Caribbean Sea and the Nichupte Lagoon, this resort is set on a pristine stretch of white sand beach. It’s only a short drive from the Cancun International Airport making it an ideal spot to go for a long weekend getaway or a full week stay in Cancun.
Guests can relax near the pool or on the sand watching the waves crash slowly on the shore. Days spent here can be filled with relaxation and tropical cocktails.
There are also plenty of activities to participate in throughout the day. Multigenerational groups will have no problem finding things for everyone to take part in.
This property welcomes couples, groups of friends and families with children of all ages. If a vacation is in your near future, consider checking out Now Emerald Cancun.
Visit Here & Now, the official blog of Now Resorts & Spas, to learn more about this property and to see photos of recent guest stays.
More AMResorts, Cancun
More by AMResorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS