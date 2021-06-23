Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | June 22, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Check Out These Seven Adventure-Filled Countries
Adventure can be as adrenaline-inducing as hiking up an active volcano or as simple as getting lost in a city that you’re unfamiliar with. No matter what your idea is of a perfect adventure, these seven countries are perfect for adventurers young and old.
Argentina holds a cultural and geographic allure for travelers. From riding horseback at estancias to taking in the natural glories of Patagonia to exploring the tango culture in Buenos Aires, the country is rich in exploration of all kinds. Travelers can experience these adventures and more on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “8-Night Argentine Thrill” and “7-Night Ushuaia to Buenos Aires” cruises.
Portugal has a history of being an exploratory country, and the country itself invites all types of adventurers to its shores. Whether it's tasting Porto’s local port wine or exploring the Megalithic Monuments of Alacalar, it’s filled with activities you’ll remember for a lifetime. Experience some of these activities on-board the “13-Night Connecting European and Caribbean Islands,” “7-Night Santa Cruz to Lisbon” and the “7-Night Lisbon to Málaga” cruises.
Next door is Spain, offering something for everyone. Medieval or even ancient cities abound, like Valencia, Seville, Melilla, Barcelona and more, which retain vestiges of their historic past. Travelers can experience the Canary Islands for a more naturally inspired adventure or enjoy the culturally different Balearic Islands, including Majorca and Ibiza on the “7-Night Bucket List Mediterranean,” “7-Night Lisbon to Málaga” and “13-Night Málaga to Rome” cruises.
Explore a seemingly eternal yet ever-changing world in Iceland, shaped by volcanic and tectonic activity. Travelers here can explore small fishing towns, unique geologic formations, incredibly powerful waterfalls and mysterious caves. A visit to this country isn’t complete without a trip to the capital city, Reykjavik, and a hunt for the Northern Lights, both of which can be experienced aboard the “13-Night Longyearbyen to Edinburgh” cruise.
Heading to warmer climes, we focus now on Peru, most notably famous for its ruins of Machu Picchu. This country offers plenty more to explore, though, including the Paracas National Preserve and the city of Salaverry, which is a gateway to lesser-known but no less incredible ruins like the Temple of the Sun and the Temple of the Moon pyramids. Travelers can explore these places and more aboard the “7-Night Balboa to Lima” and “9-Night Lima to Valparaíso” cruises.
Guests aboard the “13-Night Intense Brazil” and “13-Night Rio de Janiero to Tenerife” cruises can enjoy the diverse cultures of Brazil, colonial architecture and beautiful beaches and rainforests. Lesser-known activities include taking a dune buggy ride on the sand dunes of Natal or exploring the Afro-Brazilian culture of Salvador da Bahia.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is Costa Rica. The small country in the center of Central America boasts one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the world. Surf in Puerto Caldera or hike in the jungles of the Manuel Antonio National Park; wherever you go, you’ll find plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Travelers can explore this country aboard the “9-Night Colón to Balboa” cruise.
For more information, please click here.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS