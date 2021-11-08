Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | November 08, 2021 4:01 PM ET
Choose Hotel Xcaret Arte for Your Next Meeting or Event
Hosting an event at an all-inclusive resort in a destination such as Riviera Maya, Mexico is sure to draw some attention. Not only do you have warm weather, delicious gastronomy and friendly people, but also beautiful surrounding scenery.
To take it up a notch and make a meeting or event even more attractive, choose to host it as Hotel Xcaret Arte. The resort boasts all of the above and much more. Creative and artistic experiences are readily available at every turn, and the property has specific locations for both large and small groups.
The Frida convention center is 11,525 sq. ft. and offers three different break-out areas at 3,369 sq. ft., 4,575 sq. ft. and 3,581 sq. ft. Diego Convention Center is 26,199 sq. ft. with five break-outs areas, including three at 5,640 sq. ft., one at 5,5307 sq. ft. and one at 3,972 sq. ft.
In between meetings, guests can indulge in a variety of cuisine, from Xaak’s menu items with pre-Hispanic influences to Kibi Kibi’s Yucatan- and Lebanon-inspired dishes.
Participants can also check out the rooftop pools located around the property, take part in an art workshop or schedule a visit to the Muluk Spa. Through the All-Fun Inclusive concept, members of the group can also explore the nearby parks and tours free of charge.
No matter what type of event it is, it’s sure to be a memorable one if it’s taking place at Hotel Xcaret Arte.
To learn more about hosting a conference at Hotel Xcaret Arte, contact a travel advisor or visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com/en/meetings-events.
More Hotel Xcaret Arte, Riviera Maya, Mexico
More by Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS