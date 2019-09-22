Funjet Vacations Blog | September 22, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Choosing a Destination Wedding Ceremony Location
While planning for a destination wedding, couples spend a lot of time deciding which resort they’d like to host their celebration at. It’s quite the relief when it’s finally chosen, and they get to tell friends and family all about it.
However, there’s one more important decision to make before getting into the smaller details such as colors and decorations, and this is choosing where the ceremony will take place.
Some resorts have more than one wedding going on each day, so choosing a ceremony location is something that should be done well in advance to secure the ideal spot. Funjet Vacations has compiled a list of some of the best destination wedding ceremony locations to consider.
One of the most popular locations to choose—and probably the one that comes to mind most when people think of a destination wedding—is the beach. The ocean as a backdrop and white sand as the aisle make for a lovely, romantic vibe.
In addition to the beach, couples can also choose a gazebo. Most gazebo ceremony locations still offer stunning views of the ocean, but the wedding party doesn’t have to walk through the sand to get there. Couples have several options for customizing the décor to make it just how they’d like it.
For an intimate and colorful setting, couples can consider choosing a garden location on the property. These spots work great for a private event with a small group of friends and family.
