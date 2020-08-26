Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | August 26, 2020 10:02 AM ET
Connectivity With Mexico’s Pacific Treasure Gradually Returns
The recent summer months saw an increase in air connectivity to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit region, a popular tourist destination on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.
Domestic airlines that began operations include Aeroméxico, Interjet, Volaris, Aeromar, Viva Aerobus, TAR and Magnicharters. International carriers include American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Southwest Airlines has plans to resume flights to this area in October.
As the tourism industry begins to recover, increased air traffic becomes a huge part in contributing to the reactivation. While hotels, resorts and destinations create and follow enhanced health and safety protocols, it’s important for airlines to do so as well.
The airport and various airlines are following all protocols and health measures endorsed by authorities to aid in avoiding the possible spread of COVID-19, so travelers can feel confident as they travel to and arrive in this area.
Prior to the start of the pandemic, the total number of passengers arriving at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport in March was 369,600. This number dropped to 10,600 in May but has improved over the summer months, increasing to 99,100 passenger arrivals in July.
