ShoreTrips Blog | November 12, 2019 9:02 AM ET
Consider Volunteering on Your Next Vacation
Often times when people are on vacation with loved ones, they realize how fortunate they are to cruise the Caribbean waters, soak in the warmth of the sun and experience new things with family and friends.
In addition to sharing amazing experiences with family and friends, travelers can also choose to dedicate a small portion of the vacation to sharing experiences with local communities through volunteering. It’s a wonderful way to give back.
ShoreTrips’ Give program makes a huge impact on various Caribbean communities, but it only takes a few hours away from an overall vacation. There is a range of volunteer activities travelers can choose to do, including planting a garden, reading to local school children and preparing lunch at a senior center.
Participating in a volunteer program allows travelers to see life beyond the port they are visiting. It’s also a great way to bond with both travel companions and people in the local communities.
Sending money to an organization in need is a nice thing to do, and most people feel good about doing it.
However, choosing to participate in a volunteer program allows travelers to actually see the impact that is made for the organization, and this turns into lasting memories.
Learn more about these volunteer opportunities by visiting the ShoreTrips Blog.
More ShoreTrips, Caribbean
More by ShoreTrips Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS