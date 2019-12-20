RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 20, 2019 6:12 PM ET
Contemporary Elegance in Nuevo Vallarta
RIU Hotels & Resorts recently announced the reopening of Hotel Riu Vallarta, located in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. The family-friendly property offers 678 rooms and an all-inclusive experience for families with children of all ages.
Guests of this resort immediately recognize the contemporary décor as they enter through the hotel’s new elegant lobby. The high ceilings and columns in the lobby are paired with large lamps and a variety of warm tones creating an inviting atmosphere upon arrival.
Many of the restaurants located on this property were updated, and three new eateries were added—including an Italian option and a steakhouse.
There are also several bars for guests to enjoy drinks at, from a lobby bar and a lounge to a sports bar and even a bar visitors can access while enjoying the swimming pool.
In addition to the endless dining and bar options, this property has specific areas for both adults and children. From RiuLand for kids to RIU parties for adults, everyone is sure to find an area to enjoy.
Hotel Riu Vallarta has everything needed for an ideal stay in this destination, but the Puerto Vallarta area also provides opportunities for visitors to participate in various excursions, including snorkeling, horseback riding, ziplining, shopping and more.
