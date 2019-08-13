Experiencias Xcaret Blog | August 13, 2019 4:30 PM ET
Create Your Own Custom Vacation in Riviera Maya
A vacation to the Riviera Maya area in Mexico can be either relaxing or adventurous—or both! It’s whatever you choose to make it. You can find your favorite spot by the pool and lounge the days away soaking in the sun or get out an explore the nearby areas.
Through its various tours, Experiencias Xcaret allows visitors to fully experience all Mexico has to offer. All different ages and all types of interests will find a tour or park that works for them. Experiencias Xcaret currently has a promotion going on that encourages travelers to create a combination of parks, cenotes and archeological sites to enjoy a custom vacation of their own.
Visitors can choose any two experiences and receive 20 percent off the total cost or choose three or four experiences and receive an even better deal—25 percent off the total purchase. Guests just need to follow three easy steps.
First, choose the type of package: a tour with transportation included or an admission only. Second, browse the different options and choose two to four parks and tours to visit during vacation. Lastly, put in the date you plan to visit and the number of people going.
From a giant slide and various zip lines to relaxing cenotes and historic sites, this company offers something that everyone will enjoy.
Visit the Experiencias Xcaret website to learn more.
More Experiencias Xcaret, Riviera Maya
More by Experiencias Xcaret Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS