AmaWaterways Blog | February 26, 2020 8:38 AM ET
Creating Lasting Memories in Africa
Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of AmaWaterways, recently shared memories of her honeymoon to Africa exploring the Chobe River aboard the Zambezi Queen.
Her recent trip to this destination brought back cherished memories of the times she’s spent there not only on her honeymoon but during other trips as well.
She explains to future travelers that a trip to Africa is life-changing at any time of the year, but she suggests visiting South Africa during the months of March, April or May, the wet season.
People have the best opportunity to see baby animals on a safari during these months, so having a good camera to capture these once in a lifetime moments is a must.
A visit to Victoria Falls is included on all five of AmaWaterways’ Africa itineraries, and one glimpse of the world’s largest waterfall is enough to blow anyone away.
Another unique experience that can be added on to a cruise is viewing the Silverback Mountain Gorillas in their natural habitat at Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park.
The Zambezi Queen only has room for 28 guests, offering an intimate experience for everyone. This also means itineraries fill up quickly, so travelers need to book their cruise far in advance to get a spot.
Visit Kristin’s Blog to learn more about this unique adventure.
