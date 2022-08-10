Avoya Travel Blog | August 10, 2022 12:32 PM ET
Creating Your Dream Travel Business During an Industry Shift
According to a recent study by ASTA and Sandals Resorts, nearly half of travelers say they are likely to use a travel advisor, almost doubling the statistic from before the pandemic.
This is no surprise as planning travel since the pandemic calls for answers to questions unknown to the common traveler, and it’s great news for you! As a travel advisor, you are master of your trade.
If you’re not yet satisfied with your level of travel knowledge, don’t worry! We’ll help you get there.
The travel industry has undergone a turbulent era during the past two years, to say the least, as agent’s roles have shifted from travel advisor to travel counselor. Travel professionals are dedicating more time to topics that were unfamiliar to the industry just two years ago.
Because of this shift, more time must be spent in marketing themselves as experts due to consumers increased expectations, while also having to stay on top of destination requirements for vaccines and testing, and helping clients arrange those tests in many cases.
The travel industry is shifting, while at the same time booming with business. So how can you create your dream travel business and become master of your trade amidst the shift in tides? Here are our top 6 tips to help you capitalize on the recent travel craze and build your dream business confidently.
Find Your Niche and Narrow Your Focus
– During this time, it’s beneficial to choose a specific travel niche and make it your bread and butter.
– Dream of selling to first-time cruisers? What about all-inclusive? Make sure to focus on the vendors that supply the experiences you are most comfortable with selling, as well as the needs of these specific clients.
– What demographics do you seem to work with best? Having a niche narrows your focus to a certain type of travel, destination or age demographic that you work with best, creating a win-win situation for both you and your client.
– Don’t be afraid to let your clients know what your specialties are and aren’t. It will help your business in the long run.
Do Your Research
– Become familiar with Covid-19 policies (or lack thereof) for each of your specialties. You will want to know the answers to questions about testing, vaccination and travel requirements upfront so that you are fully prepared to book your next client’s trip without any setbacks.
Focus on Making Your Client's Dreams Come True
– Les Brown once said, “Help others achieve their dreams, and you will achieve yours.”
– When you focus your goals on serving your clients and creating lifelong memories, work hardly ever feels like work. Make sure to remind your clients that because you are a master of your trade, you have all the background work figured out, allowing them to sit back and watch their travel dreams unfold.
Use Social Media to Your Advantage
– With social media growing to be one of the highest forms of business marketing, a strong online presence is a must. Not only will this push your business up the ladder when a potential client searches for a specific booking, it will allow for more traffic for your small business. If you’re new to social media, don’t worry! We’ve put together a strategy for you.
Consider Getting a Mentor
– Even star athletes like Tom Brady have a coach. If you want to achieve your business dreams, you’ll need the right resources and education to be able to hit the ground running. At Avoya, we’re dedicated to helping you continue moving forward, which is why we dedicate our time to developing award-winning educational programs like the Avoya Mastermind™ and Mastermind Foundations for Early Success programs to help you do just that. It’s never too early to start thinking about your dream business; it’s never too late either! As an independent travel agency owner in the Avoya Network™, you can dream big and join a community full of dreamers eager to lead in the future of travel.
Jump in with Both Feet
– Today’s travel industry climate offers rich soil for your dream business to grow and flourish. This is your sign! You'll never own your own dream travel business if you don't take the initiative to make it happen. With the right education and network to cheer you on through every step of the way, we’re ready to help you make your dream business reality.
