Cruise Planners Discounts Franchise Fee
Cruise Planners has been named one of the best low-cost franchises by CNBC several times. It takes less than $10,000 to get started with Cruise Planners.
Now, Cruise Planners is making owning a franchise even cheaper. Pay a one-time franchise fee of $6,995 and you’ll be able to work from anywhere, any time, with a low start-up cost and with the backing of an American Express Travel brand. No coupon code is needed to receive the discount.
The travel industry will begin to recover this year, and that means more people than ever are going to rely on travel advisors to help them through newly made COVID-19 requirements and international entry restrictions. With this franchise fee discount of $4,000, it might be the best option for many looking to change directions or begin a travel agency.
"I was bored and realized I had retired too soon," said Janice Sinardi, Cruise Planners travel advisor in a CNBC article. "I still had a passion for the industry and wanted to be involved again. I was scared in the beginning about whether I could run my own business, but now I just love being my own boss. I learn so much from the other franchisees and feel so motivated about my own business."
For more information, please visit Cruise Planners.
