Cruise Planners Blog | September 26, 2019 4:02 PM ET
Cruise Planners Encourages Travelers to Go Paperless
Eliminating straws from resorts and cruise ships and doing away with plastic water bottles by replacing them with reusable ones are a few popular ways different travel companies are going green.
Cruise Planners, home-based travel advisor franchise network, is getting in on the action. The company has recently partnered with Trafalgar in order to increase sustainability by going paperless.
Through One Tree Planted, every time a Cruise Planners travel advisor books a Trafalgar travel package and utilizes electronic documents for the client, one tree will be planted in either Northern California or Tanzania.
This is one of Cruise Planners’ many green initiatives that make a difference, and since the partnership, paperless booking is up 117 percent. Other initiatives include reusable company water bottles and branded silverware for all employees.
As mobile apps and smartphone usage for travel become more and more popular, most travelers are opting to forgo the paper travel documents anyways. Itinerary information is usually conveniently at their fingertips only one click away.
