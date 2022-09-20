Cruise Planners Blog | September 20, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Cruise Planners Gives Back in the Bahamas
Cruise Planners' fundraising efforts following Hurricane Dorian in 2019 were used towards the completion of a humanitarian program that installed solar lights in the Bahamas. The project resulted in 150 solar-powered lights being installed in communities to ensure safety if disaster strikes and took nearly three years to complete.
“The Bahamas are such an important destination in the cruising world and knowing we helped make a difference to enhance lives of the islanders warms our heart,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners. “Our Home Office Team and network of agents are always ready and willing to help, and we are grateful to be of service to our community through our CP Cares program.”
CP Cares is the philanthropic arm of Cruise Planners collected funds for the solar lights and presented a check to Food For the Poor (FFTP) Director of Church Partnerships Kevin Mayne with a check for $15,000 to be used for the lighting project which was done in collaboration with the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority.
The money was raised by travel advisors in 2019 and a check was presented at the Cruise Planners convention that same year. In addition, CP Cares collected donations of non-perishable items for FFTP.
The solar streetlights were installed on Grand Bahama and Abaco.
“Prior to the installation, the Cay had no lighting after the passing of Hurricane Dorian. The lights have allowed the residents who frequent the Cay to have a sense of security as they can now move around freely and no longer need the use of a flashlight to guide them," said Wallace D. Saunders, a resident from Water Cay.
“The lights are working well in the community, and they are needed especially during power outages, which we have quite frequently," said Rachel Rolle, a nurse living on the island.
Cruise Planners continues to be dedicated to giving back to the community. The organization has raised more than $2 million to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and will be raising funds for the Fisher House to help veterans and their families this November at their annual convention.
