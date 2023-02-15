Cruise Planners Blog | February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Cruise Planners Hosts First Boot Camp, Tech Day Combined Seminar
Cruise Planners helped travel advisors prepare for a strong wave season with its first Boot Camp + Tech Day training Seminar in Fort Lauderdale from January 20 to 22, 2023.
Previously, these were standalone events but, at advisors' suggestions, the event was combined and will be offered again February 24-26, 2023 in Las Vegas.
“We often hear from advisors how valuable being able to attend Boot Camps and Tech Days are, but due to other commitments, aren’t able to attend both,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “We are thrilled that we can offer this combination of workshops so advisors can get the most out of our award-winning training and ride this WAVE season with confidence.”
Tech Days give travel advisors training on the numerous proprietary and custom-built technology tools available to those within the Cruise Planner advisor network.
Boot Camps are an in-person learning events with presenters, supplier training, sales skills, social media programs, business analytics and technology workshops that provide travel advisors with results-oriented action items.
“We work very hard to create tools that will streamline the workflow for our advisors and being able to utilize them at max potential is what Tech Days are all about,” said Brian Shultz, Cruise Planners Chief Information Officer. “We have several exciting new applications such as LivePlanner, Trip Summary 2.0, Destination Hub and Amenity Tracker so we know this will be a valuable session for our advisors to help with the strong wave of travel bookings.”
The following sessions are included in the combined program:
LivePlanner — This session focused on Cruise Planners patent-pending application that allows advisors to have a real-time, live consultation session with their clients.
Task Manager — This session was a deep dive into all things Task Manager. From templates to tags and everything in between, our team took the attendees on a guided tour of how Tasks can help keep them organized.
Ask Maxx —A free-form session where advisors got to ask the Tech leadership any questions they had from any of the various tools they have to work with.
Social Media — The exclusive CPsocial Program continues to help franchisees grow their digital marketing with tips and tools on social, search and online reputation.
Find a Hotel — Powered by Navitrip, this new booking engine allows advisors to search over 100,000 hotels and adjust their commission and savings for their clients by using a simple toggle bar.
Trip Summary 2.0 — Trip Summary 2.0 is a major enhancement to our current Trip Summary too that allows advisors to easily create a Trip Summary for their clients with a few clicks of a button.
Two more Boot Camps will take place coming up in Orlando, Florida, from February 17-18, 2023, and in Dallas from March 3-4, 2023.
More Cruise Planners, United States
More by Cruise Planners Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS