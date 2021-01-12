Cruise Planners Blog | January 12, 2021 8:09 AM ET
Cruise Planners Reveals Travel Trends To Look for in 2021
Despite what many people think, travel is making its comeback. However, there are new trends to watch for this year, as people have changed their ways when it comes to vacationing.
Cruise Planners shares the latest 2021 travel trends to keep an eye out for.
Revenge Spending
A lot of future travelers are making up for lost time with revenge spending. If a trip was canceled due to the pandemic, they are making up for it by splurging on a trip in 2021 with all the added extras.
The Three S's
Cruise Planners shares that one thing remains consistent across all modes of travel, which is the three S’s: Sanitation, Screening and Social Distancing. Travel advisors can rest assured these protocols have been implemented everywhere, from airplanes to resorts to excursion companies.
Travel Pods
Though many people are itching to travel, they aren’t interested in interacting with a bunch of other people. Travel pods are on the rise. This means people have paired together with their closest friends or relatives, and they are looking for private villas, charters and even private islands to visit.
