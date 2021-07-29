Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | July 29, 2021 2:13 PM ET
Cruising Out of Miami? Here Are 5 Top Attractions You Can’t Miss
If you’re leaving on a cruise out of Miami, don’t book your flights for the day your cruise departs; there’s so much to see and do in the city itself!
From its incredible nightlife to its culinary delights, its arts scene to its history and culture, Miami offers so much to see and do both before and after your cruise.
One of the best things to do is visit Little Havana; immerse yourself in the Spanish language and the history of the area while treating yourself to tacos and ice cream before visiting the Maximo Gomez Park to watch the locals play rousing games of dominoes. You’ll almost believe that you’ve already arrived in your first port without ever having stepped on board.
Wynwood is for the artsy folks. Considered the “SoHo of the South,” this artistic neighborhood features plenty of photo-worthy sites, like street art. The Brickhouse bar offers games of giant Jenga to play while passing the time, while the neighborhood’s art galleries host an Art Walk on the second Saturday of every month.
If you’re eager to get to the beach, head to South Beach, where you’ll find all the shopping and beaching you can handle. Visit the Versace Mansion and Ocean Drive to round out your burgeoning collection of vacation memories.
The Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is a beautiful and lesser-known attraction in Miami; built by an agricultural industrialist in 1910 as a winter home, this National Historic Landmark offers a palatial mansion-turned-museum and gorgeous European-styled gardens and is a favorite among local families for weddings and quinceañeras.
Lastly, outdoor lovers can enjoy visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Everglades National Park, the largest subtropical wilderness reserve in North America. Take an airboat tour to spot alligators and the elusive and endangered Florida panther.
You can explore all of these places and more when you book one of the many Norwegian Cruise Line itineraries leaving from Miami. NCL also offers shore excursions for many of Miami’s attractions for both before and after your cruise.
