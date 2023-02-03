Virgin Voyages Blog | February 03, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Cruising Solo
Solo travel continues to grow in popularity and that is including cruising, too.
Virgin Voyages knows that sailing alone can be daunting but there are some ways to make it more appealing.
One way to make it a positive experience is to focus on yourself. Make your solo cruise a chance to reconnect with yourself.
“There is a really wonderful circular relationship between self-esteem and traveling,” said licensed psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael Peet in an interview with NBC News. “Traveling in itself is an act of confidence. The fact that you went somewhere by yourself demonstrates strength.”
Virgin devotes a lot of time to creating inclusive experiences for all their guests--solo travelers included. Our exclusively adult philosophy also creates an onboard atmosphere that draws like-minded people to one another.
“I came expecting to relax, eat some great food and have fun. What I didn’t expect was to meet such an amazing group of humans while traveling alone,” posted Braunwyn Windham-Burke of The Real Housewives of Orange County about her experience cruising single on Scarlet Lady. “I’m coming back different than I left, healing through joy, stronger and more aware of myself.”
Solo cruisers can also find attractive pricing for solo cruisers. he Insider and Sea View cabins are affordable and for those who are subscribers to the Virgin Voyages email list are often notified of promotions on double occupancy rooms with no single supplement.
So grab your bags and set sail with Virgin Voyages now.
