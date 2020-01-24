American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | January 24, 2020 5:36 PM ET
Culinary Adventures With American Queen Steamboat Company
Let libations or culinary craft set the tone for your 2020 adventure with American Queen Steamboat Company. You might choose a barbeque tour through Mid-America, embark on an American Culinary Experience on the Ohio River or cultivate your inner sommelier in the Pacific Northwest. Check out a few of our many delicious themes in 2020.
American River BBQ Challenge
Embark on a Mississippi River adventure through mid-America. Our American River BBQ Challenge pits regional barbecue enthusiasts against our talented culinary teams throughout each voyage.
The styles of American barbeque are varied and numerous – and guests on these special itineraries will get to taste a little piece of America – with the winner to be determined by guests. Take in the savory scents that enrich the air from these masters’ smokers – authentic Americana at its finest.
Three barbeque masters – from New Madrid and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois – have been hand-picked to participate in our festivities. The best of the best in the barbecue business creates unique experiences in each port along the way.
Guests will indulge in each authentic, local culinary craft, and then rate each participant – including the American Queen Steamboat Company culinary team. At the conclusion of each journey, the winner will be announced, receive an award and be featured in the next issue of our quarterly newsletter, The Paddlewheeler.
American Culinary Experience
Sample a tantalizing array of sights, sounds and flavorful cuisines unique to various river regions while discovering the historic significance and quaint charms of small-town America on our American Culinary Experience cruise. This specially curated itinerary offers the opportunity to interact with our talented chefs during cooking demonstrations and feast on authentic regional cuisine.
Special events include a presentation with the Chefs de Cuisine Association of St. Louis, our Director of Culinary Operations, Paul Wayland-Smith, cooking with bourbon and a lecture on a Louisville regional delight – the Hot Brown – from a culinary representative of The Brown Hotel, where the iconic sandwich was created.
We’ve also added some uniquely American offerings from regional restaurants such as a barbeque smoker event by Pat’s BBQ & Catering, and a Cincinnati-style chili-dog cookout. Add in a tasty lecture on Dippin’ Dots ice cream and a barbeque brunch, and you’ll see that this itinerary is as full as our guests will be.
In addition to these scrumptious culinary experiences, you’ll enjoy the exciting musical flavors of the soulful blues, R&B and jazz of Queen Anne Hines and the Elvis-inspired sounds of Terry Mike Jeffrey.
Wine Cruises
Consider the beauty in aging – age evolves maturity, knowledge and experience. Discover the intoxicating influence of one of the world’s classic beverages, and sample the uniquely American notes of Pacific Northwest on our Wine Cruises.
A variety of boutique wineries have capitalized on the complex and varied microclimates of the Pacific Northwest and created new and exciting twists on winemaking. We’ll travel into the heart of wine country, and introduce you to the sources of delicious libations.
Embark on a journey with certified sommeliers, and engage in upscale affairs – crafted for all knowledge levels. Connoisseurs, enthusiasts and those simply looking for rare experiences will all be sure to find organic connections, and more fully appreciate why wine is so much more than merely a drink of pleasure.
Guided wine tastings, winery tours and pairing events are full-bodied adventures that provide a bouquet of experiences. As you taste your way through an array of varietals, your guides will teach you to identify their defining characteristics and perfectly pair wine selections with culinary creations.
Surrealist artist Salvador Dalí captured the wine experience wholly: “The connoisseur does not drink wine, but tastes of its secrets.” You’ll disembark the cruise with a deeper understanding of which wines you truly enjoy, and more importantly, what exactly it is that you appreciate about them.
And wine pairs well with music. As an exclusive addition to these stimulating journeys, guests are invited to attend a performance by the Columbia River Symphony at The Liberty Theatre. Relax and become captivated by an unforgettable evening of classic and modern music.
From vine to glass, we’ll paint a picture of pure elegance on the Wine Cruises aboard the American Empress.
