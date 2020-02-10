Velas Resorts Blog | February 10, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Culinary Creations at Velas Resorts
In addition to relaxing, catching up on quality time with loved ones and exploring the surrounding destination, a huge part of vacation is enjoying the cuisine. Travelers usually plan to indulge in savory meals, delicious drinks and sweet treats throughout their trip.
Foodie or not, everyone enjoys having tasty food options during a trip, and visitors staying at any of the Velas Resorts are in luck, as gastronomy is highlighted at these properties. Velas Resorts celebrates Mexico’s culinary culture, and the cuisine at these resorts is sure to satisfy the foodies in the group.
While traveling throughout Mexico, it’s important to get to know the culture and history of the various regions, and a big part of this is learning the cuisine. Velas Resorts makes sure to highlight each region’s local cuisine, whether it’s Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos or Playa del Carmen.
Travelers staying at these resorts can expect to enjoy several unique dining experiences and even annual food festivals and other special events.
Guests staying at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta can even choose to give back to the local community through culinary voluntourism. On the 15th of every month, resort guests can take a cooking class where they’ll learn traditional Mexican recipes to take to a local non-profit assisted living facility.
