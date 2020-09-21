The Cosmopolitan Blog | September 21, 2020 12:17 PM ET
Culinary Gems in Las Vegas
People from all around the United States travel to Las Vegas to gamble, see shows and enjoy nightlife, in addition to other fun pastimes. One thing most travelers visiting this place have in common, though, is that they enjoy the cuisine on offer.
For many people, vacation is a time to splurge on meals, drinks, desserts and other treats, and it’s good to have a decent variety of bites to choose from.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ensures guests staying at the hotel will be able to enjoy several culinary delights throughout their stay.
The resort’s executive chef, Byan Fyler, spends his time creating delicious dishes to serve up to visitors. He handles everything from ingredient selection to picking the perfect cut of meat to ensure there is a variety of menu items offered.
He recently shared some of his favorite on-property culinary experiences. From ‘where to eat with a hangover’ to ‘what’s on the future culinary agenda,’ and all things in between, Fyler shares everything guests need to know for their next stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Click here to access the entire interview.
