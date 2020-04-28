Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | April 28, 2020 5:30 PM ET
Cultural Experiences on Mexico's Pacific Coast
Litibú, Sayulita, San Pancho, Lo de Marcos and Punta Raza—these are all micro-destinations that make up Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s southern coast.
Each one of them stands out and offers multicultural experiences for visitors to this area. From the streets and the homes located in these destinations to the experiences available and the friendly locals who live there, these micro-destinations all have a lot to offer.
Unlike the larger resorts in Banderas Bay, the southern coast offers more rustic, intimate accommodation options.
Tourists interested in art and sustainability will be drawn to these destinations, and those traveling with their furry friends will not have a hard time finding pet-friendly places to visit.
In addition to the welcoming locals, these areas also draw in travelers from all over the world, creating a multicultural experience for everyone visiting.
From delicious cuisine and vibrant views to adventurous activities and nature encounters, people visiting this area can experience a little bit of everything during their vacation.
