Design the Wedding of Your Dreams With Princess Hotels & Resorts
The holidays are approaching, and they are usually a time for engagements to take place and those already engaged to share wedding plans with family members.
During the pandemic, wedding plans were put on hold or even canceled completely, and couples are more than ready to finally tie the knot. Destination weddings offer the perfect solution for couples that haven’t been able to create the wedding of their dreams back home.
Princess Hotels & Resorts invites brides and grooms to say I do at one of its all-inclusive beachfront properties in the Dominican Republic or Mexico. Experienced wedding planners stand ready to help design stunning ceremonies followed by celebrations that last all evening long.
Both couples and their guests will be in awe of the white sand beaches, crystal clear ocean water and ideal temperatures during the romantic outdoor festivity.
Whether couples are looking for an intimate gathering or an extravagant party, Princess has just what they need – with seven wedding packages to choose from.
The “Just for Two” package is ideal for those couples looking to tie the knot on their own. The “Mayan” option includes a spiritual ceremony allowing attendees to get in touch with nature and the four elements of water, earth, wind and fire. “Royalty” offers an elegant event shared with friends and family where couples can add their personal touches.
Choosing to tie the knot at one of Princess’ hotels means couples can start their honeymoon right away. They are already in paradise, so there’s no reason to go anywhere else to celebrate their newfound love.
In addition to hosting destination weddings and honeymoons, the company also helps organize engagement proposals and anniversary packages – when it comes to romance, the experts at Princess have it covered.
To learn more about Princess’ romantic offerings, contact a travel advisor.
