Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | September 23, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Discover Delicious Gastronomy in Riviera Maya
During a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Riviera Maya, days are spent soaking in the sun by the pool or ocean, exploring nearby parks and tours and learning about the local culture.
In addition to the exciting activities offered at this hotel, there are also several restaurants to eat at. Visitors can discover local favorites as well as international fare.
There are small, intimate restaurants with only enough room for 40-60 people and larger eateries inviting hundreds of guests in to dine at the same time.
All of the restaurants are included with the all-inclusive stay aside from one: Ha’. Offering both an intimate and cosmopolitan atmosphere, Ha’ allows guests to discover contemporary Mexican cuisine.
There is also an exclusive cocktail bar and private wine cellar to complement the delicious cuisine. Ha’ requires reservations, and it is for adults only.
Another option, Mercado de la Merced, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and has ten thematic stations for guests to explore.
Visitors looking for a laidback spot will enjoy dining at Las Playas, with the sound of waves filling the air and the picturesque views of the ocean to soak while they eat. It’s located on the sand, and shoes are not required.
Visit the Hotel Xcaret Mexico website to learn about other dining options available during a stay at this resort.
