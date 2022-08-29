Oasis Hotels & Resorts | August 29, 2022 10:00 PM ET
Discover Exclusive Dining at the Pyramid at Grand Oasis
The Pyramid at Grand Oasis offers a number of exclusive dining opportunities to its guests. Visitors can take advantage of everything from fusion food to haute cuisine.
Gastronomy takes center stage at this resort in the Grand Oasis and in several unique ways. For instance, have you heard of techno-emotional cuisine? Benazuza is where you can discover these innovative techniques and amazing creations.
Dishes are creative and colorful with innovative takes on original recipes that are designed to surprise and delight. The 15-course menu blends art and gastronomy with a series of dishes that create a culinary art experience.
White Box is another innovative culinary adventure with renowned chefs, bringing fine cuisine to guests in a gastrobar setting. Dishes are accompanied by colorful beverages, aromatic coffees and a nice desert closes the evening with a flourish.
At Maki Taco guests blend the flavors of Japan with the best of Mexican cuisine for a unique culinary journey, and Careyes is a gastronomic trip around the world, this time blending the flavors of Mexico and France.
In addition to exclusive restaurants, the Pyramid at Grand Oasis also offers exclusive bars and lounges. These include the Benazuza Lounge Bar, Fontainebleau Cocktail Bar, Sian Ka'an Health Beach Bar, The White Box Bar and Coffee & Me.
