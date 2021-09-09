Guanajuato Blog | September 09, 2021 11:57 AM ET
Discover Guanajuato’s Adventurous Side
Guanajuato, a state in central Mexico known for its gorgeous colonial cities and gastronomy, is also a great destination for adventure tourism.
If you’re an adrenaline junkie, chances are you’ll find plenty to do in Guanajuato. Many of the region’s tour operators offer excursions that include horseback riding, ATV riding, rappelling, kayaking, rafting and even hot air balloon rides!
One great day trip is a horseback ride or ATV trip to “Las Comadres,” a series of monoliths that provide beautiful vistas of the capital city, Guanajuato City.
If exploring caves is more your style, try rappelling down the entrance of an abandoned mine in the tourist attraction, Mineral de Pozos. It’s sure to bring you a different perspective than a simple visit aboveground.
In the Valle de Santiago, adventurers can take the Circuit of Volcanoes to explore the area’s geological past. Rappelling, hiking, climbing and even mountain biking excursions are possible in this region of Guanajuato. Plus, you can even spend the night sleeping in a crater!
Guanajuato has been occupied since pre-Columbian times, and there are several different archaeological zones to explore on a slower yet no less adventurous day. Plazuelas, Peralta, Cañada de la Virgen and El Cóporo are all great options to visit, as is the Arroyo Seco, where you’ll find ancient rock carvings.
For another slower adventure, visit Las Palomas, a wildlife preserve just outside of Guanajuato City. It’s right in the path of many migratory bird species, as well as other native flora and fauna. Bird-watching, camping, hiking and even mountain biking can be enjoyed there.
Guanajuato is a perfect destination for adventure travel and for seeing a different side of Mexico. For more information, please visit Guanajuato’s official tourism website.
